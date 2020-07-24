Cassidy registers for Louisiana ballot, with 14 challengers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy exited the ongoing coronavirus aid negotiations in Washington to register for his re-election bid.
He drew more than a dozen opponents in the race as the candidate qualifying period reached its final day Friday.
His highest-profile Democratic challenger is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Five of Louisiana’s incumbent congressmen signed up to seek re-election: Republican Reps. Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson and Garret Graves and Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond.
All will face challengers on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The only open congressional seat without an incumbent seeking re-election is in Louisiana’s 5th District.
Eight candidates are vying for the position representing northeast and central Louisiana.
