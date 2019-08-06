CANDIDATES: Who’s running for office in Louisiana and what are their plans

OUACHITA PARISH, La (08/06/19)– We are Your Local Election Headquarters, and today is our first chance to see who’s really in the races for Louisiana offices come October. Many have announced they’re running in the upcoming election and as of now, some have made that official.

Go to the bottom of the article to hear from all 20 candidates we interviewed today

“You know I really look forward to being involved in the positive movement that we got going forward in Ouachita Parish,” said Larry Bratton, Police Jury District C Candidate.

A common topic talked about is the need to improve the Louisiana school system and provide well-paying jobs.

“It doesn’t matter how good of an education that your people have in the state of Louisiana. If you don’t have a job to put them in, that doesn’t do them any good and they are leaving Louisiana as a result of that. And I think we can do a lot better than that,” said Matt Parker, State Senate District 35 Candidate.

Other say they have plans for those who attend college. “I’ve been fighting for e-textbooks for our college students. This year millions of dollars will be saved by students because we are now doing e-books in our universities,” said Mike Walsworth, Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Candidate.

The whole parish should be growing, but in order to add economic growth, some candidates believe a few things have to be fixed.

“So we just want to help make that a priority of getting drainage and getting the lighting for the south side and then just making the south side a better place to live,” said Clifford Thomas, Ouachita Parish Police Jury District F Candidate.

Another thing brought to light, Ouachita Parish is in need of more jobs. Over the past few years the police jury has been working to create them and one juror says he hopes he can continue.

“We divided a plan and kept graphic packages here, which saved 200 jobs, added a 100 jobs and added 270 million dollars in economic investments,” said Jack Clampit, Ouachita Parish Police Jury District B Candidate.

At the end of the day, they say they don’t want to be just good campaigners. “Tax payers, a lot of times don’t trust us and a lot of times with good reason. So i’m hopeful that in the senate I can go about changing that,” said Jay Morris, State Senate District 35 Candidate.

Click here to find out who qualifies for both statewide and local elections.

