Candidate forums Sept. 5, 12 at ULM Conference Center, Sept. 17 at WM Convention Center

MONROE, La. — (8/28/19) Three candidate forums for Senate, House and parish elections are scheduled Sept. 5, 12 and 17, hosted by 90.3 KEDM Public Radio, Monroe Chamber of Commerce, West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the ULM Student Government Association.

These forums are free and open to the public and media; however, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The forums are an opportunity for residents, business and community leaders to learn more about the candidates. Forums will be broadcast live on 90.3 KEDM Public Radio, KEDM.org and Facebook Live; and archived at KEDM.org.

Candidate forum schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 5 – 6 p.m. Louisiana Senate candidate forum for Senate Districts 32, 33 and 35 at the ULM Conference Center, library 7th floor.

Thursday, Sept. 12 – 6 p.m. Louisiana House candidate forum for House Districts 15 and 16 at the ULM Conference Center, library 7th floor.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 – 6 p.m. Ouachita Parish candidate forum with other parish-wide races including police jury, clerk of court, sheriff, tax assessor, coroner and West Monroe alderman at the West Monroe Convention Center.

The election is Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is September 11, or online September 21, 2019. Early voting takes place September 28, 30, and October 1-5, 2019.

Candidates in contested races who have qualified for the upcoming election have been invited to attend the forum pertaining to their office.

Each candidate will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves. Candidates will be asked questions by forum moderator Cory Crowe of 90.3 KEDM Public Radio. Finally, each candidate will have the opportunity to make brief closing remarks.

For more information about the forums, call KEDM Public Radio at 318-342-5556.