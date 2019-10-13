Ardoin heads to runoff for top elections job

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (10/12/19) Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has been forced into a runoff to determine if he’ll return for a full four-year term as Louisiana’s elections chief.

Ardoin didn’t top 50% of the vote in Saturday’s primary, so he’ll head to a Nov. 16 head-to-head matchup with the race’s No. 2 finisher.

The Republican incumbent faced three challengers: Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup of Clinton, and Republicans Thomas Kennedy III of New Orleans and Amanda Jennings Smith of Bastrop.

None of Ardoin’s opponents raised significant funds to challenge him.

Ardoin worked as top deputy to former Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who resigned last year after sexual harassment allegations were lodged against him. Ardoin took over the position, then successfully won a 2018 special election to fill out the final year of Schedler’s term.

