5th Congressional Seat heads to December 5th runoff

WEST MONROE, La. — The race for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District U.S. Representative is heading to a runoff.
Republican Luke Letlow led the November 3rd race with 34% of the vote across 24 parishes, but failed to take the seat outright by securing 50% plus one vote.
Letlow will face fellow Republican Lance Harris, who secured 17% of the vote which narrowly edged out Democrat Sandra Christophe.
The runoff election will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Massachusetts trooper fired over racial slurs during confrontation with motorist
- Election 2020 Results: Louisiana proposed amendments
- Shooting leaves four dead, including possible suspect
- ‘We’re on track to win’ Biden tells crowd in Delaware
- President Trump wins critical state of Florida, AP projects