5th Congressional Seat heads to December 5th runoff

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — The race for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District U.S. Representative is heading to a runoff.

Republican Luke Letlow led the November 3rd race with 34% of the vote across 24 parishes, but failed to take the seat outright by securing 50% plus one vote.

Letlow will face fellow Republican Lance Harris, who secured 17% of the vote which narrowly edged out Democrat Sandra Christophe.

The runoff election will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories