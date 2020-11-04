5th Congressional Seat heads to December 5th runoff

WEST MONROE, La. — The race for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District U.S. Representative is heading to a runoff.

Republican Luke Letlow led the November 3rd race with 34% of the vote across 24 parishes, but failed to take the seat outright by securing 50% plus one vote.

Letlow will face fellow Republican Lance Harris, who secured 17% of the vote which narrowly edged out Democrat Sandra Christophe.

The runoff election will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020.