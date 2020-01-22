Your guide to Mardi Gras 2020 in the ArkLaMiss

OUACHITA PARISH, La (01/22/20) — Ouachita Parish is bringing two Mardi Gras parades this year. Here’s the full breakdown of all the events going on both weekends throughout Monroe and West Monroe.
February 8th, 2020:
- 10:00am – Mardi Gras Madness with Krewe De Riviere: Enjoy food trucks, family activities, and music until 4pm at the Downtown RiverMarket
- 1:30pm – Little Miss Mardi Gras Pageant: All girls up to age 15. Check-in starts at 12:30pm. The registration deadline is January 31st. To register, click here.
- 5:00pm – Krewe De Riviere parade begins
- 6:30pm – Krewe De Riviere ball, to register for the ball click here.
Krewe De Riviere Parade Route:
February 15th, 2020:
- 10:00am – Krewe of Janus Children’s Mardi Gras parade, for more information click here.
- 11:00am- 7:00pm – Food Trucks and Festivities in Alley Park
- 11:00am – 14th Annual Krewe of Paws parade. To learn more, click here
- 2:00pm- 6:00pm – Live music: Four on the Floor at Alley Park
- 3:00pm – Jester Jog 5K. Dress up in your best Mardi Gras themed outfit and run a 5K through downtown West Monroe
- 6:00pm Krewe of Janus parade begins
Krewe of Janus Parade Route:
