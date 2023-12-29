WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Over the past 12 months, many stories made headlines across the Ark-La-Miss. Your top stories included a local high school secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day, several drug busts, a fatal stabbing at a local university and more.

Here are some of the top stories that happened across the Ark-La-Miss in 2023.

January

On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school’s Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana. In the thread, Fontana made racist remarks about Martin Luther King Jr. Day while informing the coach that his players were out of school for the holiday.

February

After Monroe restaurant owner, Lucas Parrish, was arrested for drug offenses on January 31, 2023, he received an additional charge for Extortion. According to detectives, a female victim advised authorities that she and Parrish were allegedly in a romantic relationship from November 2021 to April 2022.

March

On March 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call of a barricaded subject in the 1900 block of Cagle Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim and her four children standing outside their residence.

April

According to officials, on April 10, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern at a local gas station. The deputies discovered two individuals, James Harold Bailey and a child, passed out in a vehicle near the gas pump.

May

On May 12, 2023, a West Monroe agent assigned to Metro Narcotics arrested Monterrio Demarquiez Green, a 30-year-old Black male, and Odyssey Valour Straughter, Jr., a 21-year-old Black male.

Green’s home is located on Contempo Avenue inside the city limits of West Monroe. The agent was following up on information received about controlled dangerous drugs being distributed from the residence.

June

30-year-old Jacque Pierre Young of Arcadia was sentenced to 27 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Based on evidence acquired by agents with the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team, a search warrant was obtained for an apartment on East California Avenue in Ruston, Louisiana.

July

A warrant has been obtained for the arrest of Howard Myles, 47, the father of four children, ages 4–9, who has been missing from Centennial, Colorado, since June 30. Investigators with the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office believe Myles took the children and may be headed to Louisiana, where they are from. They also believe the children’s mother, Clarissa Gardette, is with them and also has active warrants for her arrest.

August

On July 22, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call involving a 2-month-old infant not breathing on Oak Street in Monroe, La.

According to police, Destiny Navarro, the mother of the infant, stated she was holding the baby in her arms while in the kitchen. Navarro was walking out of the kitchen through the doorway when the baby’s head struck the door frame.

September

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, reports confirmed that Carroll High School Head Football Coach, Garry Hines, abruptly canceled practice on September 4, 2023, due to a lack of student attendance and players arriving late.

October

November

According to reports, officers do not have a motive for the reason that the fatal stabbing took place at Louisiana Tech University on November 13, 2023. Approximately four female subjects were injured during the stabbing, and one of the victims was pronounced deceased on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at a hospital in Shreveport, La.

December

27-year-old Preston Wilson from Monroe suffered head injuries after the assault at Felsenthal Wildlife Refuge over the weekend.

The struggle started after Wilson got stuck on a log forcing an oncoming boat to go around. Wilson made a comment about how the three were operating their boat. They did not like the comments, and an argument began.