WW II Veteran, Sgt. John Humphrey, turns 101 years old

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The birthday celebration took place at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Sgt. Humphrey was celebrated by his children, grandchildren and friends. He was born in Beekman, Louisiana and lived most of his life in Delhi, Louisiana.

He enlisted in the Army Air Force in October, 1942 and was first stationed at Selman Field, where he was trained as a flight engineer, then sent overseas as World War II was heating up.

Sgt. Humphrey says he remembers those times with joy.

“It’s nice to have friends, and people came because they love you. don’t try to be someone that you are not. just be yourself. I think that’s the best thing I’ve made. I was a country boy, and I’ve been a country boy ever since.” Says Humphrey.

Sgt. Humphrey was also awarded two silver stars, two bronze stars and a purple heart