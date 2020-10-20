FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department says a wreck has caused a temporary road closure.
According to a facebook post from the police, there was an accident involving a semi-truck on North Main Street at Highway 2 West (Bernice Highway). This road is now temporarily shut down.
Farmerville Police Officers are on the scene of the accident and they are asking that you find a different route.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Wreck in Farmerville leads to temporary road closure
- Citizens group says 2,500 new police officers needed in Tijuana
- Almost 600 voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Union County
- Saints still searching for ‘perfect game’
- Sparks KIA in Monroe gives COVID-19 face shields to teachers at two elementary schools