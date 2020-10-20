Coronavirus Information

Wreck in Farmerville leads to temporary road closure

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department says a wreck has caused a temporary road closure.

According to a facebook post from the police, there was an accident involving a semi-truck on North Main Street at Highway 2 West (Bernice Highway). This road is now temporarily shut down.

Farmerville Police Officers are on the scene of the accident and they are asking that you find a different route.

