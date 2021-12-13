Would-be ULM graduate dies in a two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A soon to be graduate of ULM and current school board member who was scheduled to graduate died in a two car crash late Friday night.

Our sister station has confirmed that Kristy Hebert was the daughter of the Mayor of Kaplan, Louisiana who also confirmed the devastating news on his Facebook page.

Hebert died hours before her scheduled ceremony.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on December 10th.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the investigation reveals Ashley Vincent Broussard was driving the car along with other two passengers including Hebert. Reports say they were all unrestrained.

41-year-old Kristy Hebert has been described as a lovable wife, mother, daughter and a wonderful teacher.

Hebert was a teacher at Jefferson Island Road Elementary in New Iberia and a member of the Vermilion Parish School Board.

But a tragic accident took her life Friday evening hours before graduating with a master’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

A candlelight vigil will be held on Dec 13th at 8 p.m. at the Erath High School Football Stadium, according to mayor Kloesel ‘s Facebook page.

Officials say Broussard didn’t get hurt, and was later taken to a local hospital. Hebert leaves one son behind.