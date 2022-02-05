MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Taking things over to highway 165 south where the Wossman wildcats met for a night of tango with the Peabody warhorses. Talk about a high school basketball showdown, Wossman leading by 12 out the half.

Peabody cuts down the deficit gets within a one point game on the wildcats, game gets tied late in the 4th at 49 – 49.

Wossman shot the last 8 points — from the free throw line talk about making each point count and thats what the wossman wildcats did to secure the win

Wossman defeated peabody 57-52!

Team leaders of the night Albert Shell had 23 points 4 assist 7 steals and Kamron Coleman had 11 points 7 rebounds 6 blocks