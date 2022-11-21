MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

It was Saturday high school hoops at Wossman high school as they hosted the Wossman Hall of Fame Classic.

The basketball tournament features both the girl’s and boys’ basketball teams of Wossman,

Ouachita, West Monroe, Lincoln Prep, Caldwell, and Lake Charles Prep.

Ouachita Lions would fall 58-55 to Lake Charles Prep, and Wossman boys’ basketball put on a first-half showdown and went on to win 70-56.

Juvian Keys for the Wildcats finished with 29 points and 5 rebounds.

Jordan Comanche finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lady Wildcats took on the West Monroe Rebels the lady wildcats would defeat West Monroe 59-22.

Ramiah Augurson had 15 points and 8 rebounds da’naya ross finished with 11 points 7 assists and 2 steals.