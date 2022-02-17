MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

We are putting the spotlight on some of our top athletes in Northeast Louisiana. We start things off with Jordan Jackson, a senior from Wossman High School who’s considered one of the top receiver in the area.

A couple weeks ago Jordan Jackson signed his full ride scholarship letter to further his academics and football career but shortly after signing, things got emotional.

Jordan goes on to share his journey of how he’s been able to overcome the pain of the passing of his father due to covid-19 at the beginning of his senior season.

He tells us how he’s continue to push forward and focus on the goal on making it the next level which was signing his full ride scholarship to East Texas Baptist University.