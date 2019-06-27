World’s largest hot dog unveiled and grilled to break record

Coney Island, NY – The world’s largest hot dog is being unveiled at Feltman’s of Coney Island. The eatery is hoping to break the Guinness World Record with its 120-pound frank.

According to Feltman’s website, Charles Feltman, a German immigrant, invented the hot dog in Coney Island during the summer of 1867, as a convenient way for beach goers to enjoy quality sausages on a bun without plates & silverware, by turning his pie cart into a hot dog cart.

