World’s first cell phone detection cameras installed in Australia

New South Wales, Australia (12/02/19)— On Sunday, the state of New South Wales in Australia rolled out high definition detection cameras, designed to catch drivers using cell phones.

According to CNN, and the Transit Authority of NSW, these cameras will use artificial intelligence to review images to detect illegal use of cell phones.

Over the next three years, 45 cameras will be installed in unknown locations without warning signs.

For the first three months, drivers caught by this technology will receive a warning letter. After this initial period, they will receive a fine up to $344, $457 for an infraction in a school zone.

The state hopes this new system will decrease road fatalities by 30% by 2021.

