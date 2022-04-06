WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This summer youth from 10 Northeast Louisiana parishes have an opportunity to earn money and gain valuable work experience. According to the Workforce Development Board 83 Facebook page, the organization shared information about their youth summer work program.

Youth at least 16-years-old to 21-years-old from these parishes are eligible:

Franklin

Richland

Tensas

Caldwell

Jackson

Union

Morehouse

Madison

East Carroll

West Carroll

Photo courtesy of Workforce Development Board 83 Facebook page

If you’re interested you can register at the Workforce Development Board 83 website. Registration ends on April 15. The program will include a mandatory orientation on Zoom scheduled for April 25. Other requirements include completion of the Job Lab Boot Camp held from June 6 through 10th, and youth must be available to work from June 13 until August 5.

According to the flyer, youth could earn up to $3,500 through incentives and wages.

Finally, youth must meet Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (W.I.O.A) requirements for enrollment. For more information and updates visit the Workforce Development Board 83 Facebook page.

Workforce Development Board 83 (WDB 83) funds employment training programs that empower job seekers to fulfill the current and future workforce needs of employers in northeast Louisiana, as stated on their website. The organization reported that they are the local Workforce Development Board, designated by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.