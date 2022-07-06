WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Our first Women in Sports highlight of July 6th, 2022 we want you to meet JaLeigha of Monroe, Louisiana. In her highlight we have JaLeigha’s majorette dance at Wossman high school. She’s performing for her Golden Girls showcase inside Wossman Gymnasium.

Majorette dance has been a popular style of dance in bands especially at Historically Black Colleges and University.

If you remember the “Queen Bey” Beyoncé’s homecoming at Coachella was inspired by majorette dance and bands.

At the plate now we have Tia Coleman is a former student athlete at Grambling State’s softball team.

The Bastrop native position on the filed is in-fielder, In her highlight you see Tia at the plate and on the pitch she would hits the ball to left field, with a home run for this queen around the bases she goes to home with a team celebration there.

During her time at Grambling she was named student-athletes of the week and has a grand-slam in the books.

Lastly, Chelsea Fagan she’s a former student-athlete for the Southern Arkansas University softball team.

Chelsea is from Bastrop, Louisiana, her position on the field was first base according to the university website

In 2019 – Chelsea started in 54 games her batting average was 290, recorded 19 homeruns, 46 runs, 45 RBI, 113 total bases and 35 strikeouts.

Chelsea, finished off the season 5th all-time for homeruns with 19 and 2nd all-time in fielding percentage in her career also Great American Conference player of the week in 2020.