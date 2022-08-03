WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, we highlighted two women in sports and a local college sports team in the ArkLaMiss. For more information on this week’s highlights, be sure to watch the video.

McKenzie Sims is a seven-year-old Go-Kart Racer, Sims has entered her second year of racing go-karts.

McKenzie loves all kinds of racing! Her mother says, “she loves anything to do with racing.”

McKenzie has multiple winning titles and has finished top three in three different race tracks

over the last two years. McKenzie is currently second in the points series at her home track Mojave Karting Complex in Sterlington, Louisiana.

This summer 2022, Grambling state women’s soccer team had one of their Lady Tigers Reece Scott,

She’s a Senior Defender for Grambling State and was selected to represent the country of Guyana as a member of their Women’s Senior National team.

Scott is the second lady tiger to earn a spot playing for a National team. Last month Reece’s team won the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and you can Reece in the video showing off her victory dance moves.

Louisiana Tech Athletics kicks off the fall season of sports in just a few weeks. One of those teams we are highlighting is the Lady Techsters Soccer team. The ladies are back on the field Wednesday, August 3rd, with the opening of fall camp.

Techsters are gearing up for their first match-up according to LaTechAthletics.com. The first match will be on august 13th at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, then will follow with their home opener with Murray State on august 18th.

Last season, the Lady Techsters Soccer team finished off 2021 on high notes. They tied with Conference-USA West Division Champions, Southern Miss, 1-1.

To be featured as one of our women in sports, send us a video highlight to nbc10news.net.