WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, three women today were highlighted for Women in sports. Watch the video above to see clips of these women in action and learn how you can become one of our featured athletes.

Da’naya ross is a student athlete at Wossman high school

she’s on the women’s basketball team, ross will be a upcoming junior later this fall this past year in march her sophomore season

Da’naya was part of Wossman defeating Madison prep 57 to 40, in the class 3a championship game winning their first title since 1994. Da’naya was named the game’s most outstanding player after posting 24 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals.



Next, this young lady is raising the bar to greater heights meet Karson Oliver from West Monroe high school

she’s part of the powerlifting team this past June Karson recently competed in the powerlifting America nationals event in Orlando Florida with two of her other teammates who were part winning the 2022 division 1 state championships. After first place finishes in their respective weight classes Karson along with her teammate Kasee Sketoe were selected to represent team USA in the international powerlifting world championships in turkey in August. Karson set her squatting mark at 507 pounds.

The track and field world championships in Eugene Oregon continues as its entering day six and team USA has been breaking records along the way there were three Americans in the women’s shot put final on

Saturday Maggie Ewen, Chase Ealey and Jessica Woodard in the final round for the gold Chase Ealey became the first U.S. Woman to win a world outdoors title in the women’s shot put! Ealey took the lead on the first attempt of the six finals rounds with a throw of 20.49 meters to win the gold medal. According to Olympic sport historian bill Mallon, she is the first woman’s shot put world champion to win on the first attempt.