MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— An uplifting event for all women is coming to the Monroe Civic Center Saturday, May 7, 2022. God’s Touch Boutique of Monroe, owned by Chrisheena Stewart presents ‘It’s Not On You, It’s In You Women Empowerment Event’.

According to a release, the goal is to uplift and encourage women who have been feeling unmotivated, complacent, distracted, and discouraged. Niatara Bell will be the host and several speakers will be in attendance. Ages 13 and up are welcome to attend.

Tickets are $10 and special entertainment is provided by 100.1 the Beat’s DJ MakeAMove.

Click the link for more information.