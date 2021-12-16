Woman’s Hospital highlights top baby names in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So what are the top baby names in Baton Rouge?

Woman’s Hospital is releasing their list of the top baby names in 2021.

The top names for boys and girls can be found below:

BOYS:

Liam

James

Wyatt

Elijah

Luke

William

Hudson

Noah

Asher

Oliver

GIRLS:

Ava

Charlotte

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Mia

Evelyn

Audrey

Caroline

Ellie

Woman’s Hospital says that almost 8,000 babies were born at the hospital this year.

So how does this year’s list compare to 2020?

Four of the five top names for boys in 2020 showed up again in 2021.

All five of the top girl baby names in 2020 found their way onto the list again in 2021.