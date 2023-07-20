WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- With the recent override of House Bill 648 that bans gender affirming care for minors here in Louisiana families with transgender youth are concerned about the future. Louisiana will now join 20 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care, which includes puberty-blockers, hormone treatment and gender reassignment surgery.

I’m opposed to hormones and anything that can’t be reversed for minors. Take into consideration that children change their minds throughout their lives and everybody who has a child can relate it’s possible that child may change their mind. Sarah Nicole Lemley, opposes gender affirming care for minors.

Sarah began her transition just two years ago at the age of 50 and she says the transition process is a lengthy one. Over 14,000 minors in the United States started hormone treatment with a prior gender dysphoria diagnosis from 2017 through 2021, according to the Komodo Health Analysis.

After suppressing puberty, a child may pursue hormone treatments to initiate a puberty that aligns with their gender identity. Those for whom the opportunity to block puberty has already passed or who declined the option may also pursue hormone therapy.

I don’t think that hormones or anything that will alter somebody’s body physically is a good way to go for a minor. Puberty blockers are reversible all that does it put a block on your puberty as you go through and later on that can be reversed and you can go back from where you left off. Estrogen and testosterone are not reversible at all. Sarah Nicole Lemley, opposes gender affirming care for minors.

The ban is scheduled to go into effect January 1st, 2024.





















