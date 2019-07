SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – (7/3/19) Around 7:00 pm a Shreveport woman who was shot on Emery Street drove herself to the 3500 block of Hearne Avenue at I-20, where she crashed her car, police say.

According to authorities the shooting victim crashed her vehicle into another car.

She has been taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.