Woman Says She Wanted To Shoot 400 Oklahoma Students

(NBC News) – (9/18/19) A McAlester, Oklahoma woman is in custody after authorities said she threatened to “shoot up” the high school and people inside. Alexis Wilson, 18, is in custody at Pittsburg County Jail on a complaint of making terroristic threat, according to jail records.

Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested Wilson after getting an anonymous tip she told friends and co-workers she was going to shoot up the school. They said Wilson had been posting videos of herself shooting guns.One of Wilson’s co-workers at Pizza Inn in McAlester told the Sheriff’s Office Wilson threatened “to shoot 400 people for fun,” adding that there were so many people at her old school that she would like to do it to.

“You know it may not have been anything – we don’t know 100%, but we are glad we got it before it turned into something,” said Sheriff Chris Morris, Pittsburg County.

