NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was hurt during a carjacking on Tuesday, February 1.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating this incident which took place at a gas station located in the 3800 block of South Carrollton Ave.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, “an adult female victim was reported to have been pumping gas on the passenger side of her vehicle when an unknown suspect entered the vehicle on the driver side and began fleeing the area.”

The owner of the vehicle tried to hold onto the vehicle while the carjacker was leaving the scene.

NOPD says the woman was rolled over and “rendered unconscious.”

The carjacking victim sustained “additional injuries to the face and arm,” according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on her condition at this time.

The carjacker was able to leave the gas station with the vehicle.

There were no weapons involved during the carjacking.

If you have any information about this carjacking, please call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.