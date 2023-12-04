UPDATE, 12/4/23, 8:30 A.M.: The victim has been identified as Fredrika Stevens, 47 of Lafayette. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL, 12/2/23, 6:47 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating an overnight murder. Authorities say a female was shot in the 300 block of Tenth Street around 2 a.m.

Officials say when officers arrived on the scene at a home in the area, they found the woman shot. Officials say she died at a local hospital.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, in addition to Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene and are actively working to develop leads. No suspects are in custody.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.