WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A sergeant with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office was minding their own business when a vehicle was clocked going 91 miles per hour on Highway 10.

A pursuit ended with a traffic stop involving a woman from Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

The sergeant approached the vehicle and observed 22-year-old Amber Ann Alleman along with two properly restrained children.

The deputy was intent on giving “Alleman a ticket for careless operation of a motor vehicle,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 22-year-old evidently had other plans.

WPSO says Alleman “snatched the ticket book from his hand, initially refused to return it and finally threw it at the officer.”

The sergeant told Alleman to get out of her vehicle and that did not happen.

Alleman proceeded to put the vehicle in drive and run over the officer’s foot.

The 22-year-old was asked to stop and exit the vehicle again.

WPSO says Alleman refused to get out and proceeded to roll the car “window up, pinning the officer’s arm.”

Eventually the officer was able to get Alleman out of the vehicle in handcuffs, but not without a struggle.

Alleman’s children were handed over to their grandmother.

The 22-year-old was taken to the Washington Parish Jail.

Some of the charges that Alleman faces are listed below:

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Criminal damage to property

Bond was set at $40,000 for Amber Ann Alleman.

“Several words come to mind”, stated Sheriff Randy Seal, “including immature and irresponsible. Driving at such a high rate of speed is bad enough. Having two minor children in the vehicle only compounds the issue. I am so grateful the children were safe and could be released to the custody of their grandmother.”