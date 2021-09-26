Woman accused in the death of infant and injury of 5-year-old extradited from Texas back to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The woman accused in killing one of her children and seriously injuring another after she allegedly threw them off a bridge into Cross Lake on Friday morning is behind bars in Shreveport.

Ureka Black, 32, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday Morning. She is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Shreveport Police reported that the body of a male infant was recovered from the lake by Shreveport police marine patrol officers after someone reported seeing a child floating near the Cross Lake bridge just before 11 a.m. Friday.

A marine patrol then found and rescued a 5-year-old in the water. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Oschner Health Hospital, where he continues to recover. Police say he was able to tell investigators pieces of information that eventually proved crucial in identifying Black.

With that information, investigators were able to link Black to a gray Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate, leading a Waskom police officer to spot the van in a local rest area. She was taken into custody in Waskom on Friday afternoon and was brought back to Shreveport two days later.