WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The court also extended her detention in Russia for another six months.

The American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in February 20-22 for alleged cannabis possession.



Griner could be seen being escorted by police down a corridor of the Khimki city court in visuals captured by the associated press.



Griner could face ten years in prison if found guilty of drug transportation charges. Fewer than one percent of defendants in Russia are acquitted of criminal charges.



Brittney has been detained in Russia since mid-February, as her trial is expected to begin it’s unclear what will happen during the trial. Her wife Cherelle Griner, the WNBA and fans are pushing hard for her freedom. The U.S. State department also called it a “wrongful detention” and has been trying to negotiate her release, per the associated press.