WMPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Homicide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – West Monroe Police say a man was shot inside his car over the weekend after he refused to give money to a man who approached him.

Now authorities are investigating the case and asking anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

The West Monroe Police responded to this shooting early evening on September 19th. Police say a residential camera was able to catch everything on video, but it’s not available to be released.

Christopher D. Williams

Courtesy: West Monroe Police Department

The shooting took place here 306 South 2nd street in West Monroe around 5.30pm. The incident taking place during broad daylight.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Williams. Police say at the time of this shooting he was out on a bond for attempted second degree murder.

His bond was set at two million dollars. Police say Williams walked out of this backyard and started shooting.

“They were shooting on the street right over there. It scares people, I have kids and I just want my kids to be safe.” Says one resident, Amanda Randa

Sergeant CJ Beck with the West Monroe Police department describes Williams as a cold blooded gunman.

“The victim didn’t have any money to give, so the suspect outta cold blood fired two shots at the victim one striking in the torso the other in the hip.” Says Beck.

The victim is Matt Waters and he was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Sergeant Beck says the victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening but are serious enough to have surgery.

“Detectives are currently working on the case to just try to locate the suspect.

This is not the first time the suspect it’s been involved in a shooting so it’s very imperative that we take this person off the streets.” Says Beck.

Now residents are concerned for their safety, they’re asking for help from the police.

“I would like the officers and the city to make sure the city is safe for the children, not just for the children but also for the families out there.”

Sergeant Beck says there is a cash reward for anyone with information on the shooting.

“I just want to address the importance of having the community being a part of our eyes and ears. We need this to be a team effort.” Says Beck.

Sergeant CJ Beck says the Petrol Division and the Street Crime Unit will working together

and aggressively patrolling the streets and trying to clean up the area.