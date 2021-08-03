WMPD invites local citizens and business owners for a Community Meeting

West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The West Monroe Police Department hosted a community meeting in order to get engaged with the residents about current issues and concerns and to also get feedback from the community.

“We wanna partner up with the community, we need them to be our eyes and ears to help us and improve our services in West Monroe. And also for them to know what we’re doing and trying to do things better.” Says West Monroe Police Sergeant, CJ Beck.

The citywide meeting includes different departments to talk about new things happening in the City of West Monroe. Agencies such as the West Monroe Police Department, the West Fire Department, Code Enforcements, Public Works, Parks, Recreations and Beautification. And West Monroe’s Mayor’s Office.”

“There are several concerns out in the community, one being crime, and so we’re gonna address that. I know the chief is gonna speak about the new officers who were hired and we’re training, and also with the new garbage pick up, and the city water.” Says Sergeant Beck.

Sergeant Beck also says the Mt Gilead Baptist Church has also stepped in to help tackle these issues.

“The MT Gilead Baptist Church has also been very helpful trying to promote this for us and providing a facility for us and that’s part of our partnerships so the church is really stepping in and we appreciate that.” Says Sergeant Beck.

The West Monroe Police Department also said they hope to work along with the community and take the city of west Monroe to the next level.