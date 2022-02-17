OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce says they have promoted Kristopher Kelley to executive director of the chamber. Kristopher previously served as the communications director for the chamber and served in the position as interim executive director while the board conducted the search process.

I am excited to start this new chapter at the chamber. This role allows me the opportunity to bring my years of service in non-profit organizations and marketing experience to directly facilitate3 the chamber’s mission and our membership’s needs Kristopher Kelley

West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristopher Kelley

We are excited to welcome Kris in his new role as executive director. I have every confidence he will facilitate the growth, community partnerships and collaboration needed to enhance the local economy and workforce development goals as we have set for our community. I look forward to partnering with Kris during my time as chairman supporting a strong business community, strengthening the local economy, while continuing to promoting our community as a regional hub. Chairman of the WMWO Chamber Board Josh Hayes

The chamber says it is privileged to be a catalyst for progress by both ensuring the success and stability of existing and new business and promoting vision for regional growth and future investments.

More information about the chamber can be found online at westmonroechamber.org