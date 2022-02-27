WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have made a recent arrest in a string of vehicle burglaries in our area.

19-year-old Ricco Ferrand has been arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Kingfisher Lane in Sterlington and the Sylvan Lakes Subdivision area of West Monroe.

“I didn’t even realize my car had been broken into, but the cops came in and knocked on my door and it looked like there were things on the seat and it looked like somebody had gone through my glove box.” Says a West Monroe resident.

According to official reports, Ferrand has been charged with twenty counts of simple burglary of a vehicle and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Brittany says she feels lucky she didn’t keep anything inside the car.

“ I definitely keep my car locked every night and not leave anything valuable inside of it just in case.” She says.

But, despite the unpleasant experience, Brittany says she feels safe and even more aware of her surroundings.

“ I still feel safe in the neighborhood but I just wanna be sure I’m taking precautions. It has probably made the neighborhood more aware that things like that could happen.” Says Brittany.

Ferrand has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on both sets of charges.