WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A West Monroe family is desperately searching for Krystal Hebron and her 2-year-old daughter Diamond who have been missing for several days; and now the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate them.

“Right now, my biggest concern is my granddaughter.” Says Krystal’s mother, Donna Bellmore.

“I want to know where my Diamond is.” She Says .

Bellmore says no one has seen nor heard from Krystal and little Diamond for the last three days.

“Her best friend, family, nobody. There has been a spotting of Krystal but no contact.” Says Bellmore.

According to Krystal’s family they say they believe there is someone else involved with their disappearance

“I think there may be somebody controlling her. I think somebody has her under and not letting her contact anybody because the guy’s known to have a gun. He’s made a comment before that he would hurt a family member . So, right now the biggest concern is the granddaughter.” Added Bellmore.

Whether there is someone else involved in Krystal’s and her daughter’s disappearance, or any spotting of Krystal, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say this is yet to be confirmed.

Krystal is a 29-year-old mother of three and has served 6 years in the military. She’s described as a caring and loving mother.

“Krystal is a fun loving person. She’s just stepped off the wrong track right now and got herself in a situation where she can’t get out of.” She Says.

Bellmore says she’s counting the days to see her baby girls once again.

“She’s my everything. I have her closet full of clothes when she comes. She has her own little room when she comes here.” Says Bellmore.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Krystal and her daughter is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)329-1200.