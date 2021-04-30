Wisner hosts new Catfish Festival

WISNER, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Rain or shine, Wisner is making sure to keep catfish on this weekend’s menu.

“Starting in October we thought, maybe this is crazy, but let’s see if we can have a festival this spring and here we are, one day out and we are really excited about it,” Leslie Young, a Catfish Festival committee member, said.

Young said starting from scratch wasn’t easy, but the more they planned, the more people heard about it. Now they are expecting thousands to attend from all over Louisiana.

“I think everybody is ready to have a fun time, a fun, safe, outdoor event after such a long hard year of nothing to do,” Young said.

Luke Philips is the owner of ‘The Coffee Shop’ in Winnsboro. He’s gone to the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival since he was a child. This year he and his wife will not only attend the festival, but also have a booth of their own.

“We’re sad that the tradition is not in the same area, however we are excited that we can continue it in Franklin Parish,” Philips said.

While catfish is the main food attraction, it’s not the only thing on the menu.

“We’ve also got hamburgers, and turkey legs, and funnel cakes, and donuts, and lemonade, and pulled pork,” Young said. “We’ve just got a little bit of everything. Our food court has also just really blown up, we are just super excited about all of the really yummy things, I mean you can just eat your way through Wisner all day and have a great time.”

There will be more than 80 vendors at the festival, so there will be something for the entire family to enjoy. It all starts Saturday morning in Wisner.