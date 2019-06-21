Wisner enforces ordinance to keep properties clean

WISNER, La. (6/21/19)– Caleb Johnson is no stranger to Wisner. He’s lived there for quite some time. He recently bought another property that he’s renovating, but across the street –a plot filled with charred rubble.

“I definitely think it brings down the property value and it just makes it to be less appealing sight wise. Like, it’s not pretty to look at,” said Johnson.

That messy yard is one of many in Wisner requiring some much needed TLC.

Mayor Marc McCarty is reinforcing an existing ordinance to make sure property owners clean up their messes.

“We’re just encouraging people if you own property in the city limits of Wisner to please take care of it. Their neighbors have to see it, they complain to me,” said McCarty.

This ordinance doesn’t just pertain to lawns that are over grown and ones that have junk in their yards. Property owners with burned buildings are also responsible for cleaning up the mess.

Mayor McCarty says residents will first receive a warning letter, giving them 10-days to clean up the mess themselves. After that, the town has the right to go in and clean it up –and the fines aren’t cheap.

“I think another $250 minimum and then probably more than that. It’s according to what the expenses are to get rid of the things. We want our town to look fine, to look better than it does,” said McCarty.

And Johnson is totally on board with the changes.

“So many businesses have been leaving and we don’t want to give people the idea that we don’t care the small town,” said Johnson.

The ordinance allows for fines up to 1,000 dollars. Mayor McCarty says Wisner will start reinforcing it on July 1.