Wisner cracks down on ATV laws

Wisner, La. (08/19/19)– From now on, Wisner officials say there won’t be any more verbal warnings for anyone driving offroad vehicles on public roads.

“It should be enforced,” Teddy Howington, Wisner Motor Supply Manager, said. “I had a friend years ago who was killed by a four-wheeler. He got run over on a gravel road.”

It’s accidents like this that the Wisner Police Department is working to prevent. Officials say residents who are seen driving any vehicle that should not be driven down public roads, will be towed at the owner’s expense and the owner of the vehicle will be ticketed. This includes both ATV’s and UTV’s.

“Just stay off of the road with them,” Howington said. “You never think you are going to get in trouble until you get caught.”

Officials say this is because there has been an increase of juveniles riding the off-road vehicles through public streets.

“The adults ought to know better to begin with, but the children, would be warned,” Howington said. “I would warn them you know and then talk to their parents, but the adults caught on it, should get a ticket, because they know better.”

Locals say it is also the parents’ responsibility to supervise their children if they do allow them to ride.

“They should stay informed of what they’re doing really, know where they are going and who they are going with,” Howington said.

Officials say owners can still ride their off road vehicles on their own properties, just stay off the roads.