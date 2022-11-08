Police arrested a 38-year-old Wisconsin man after he allegedly threatened voters and poll workers at the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday afternoon. The library is a polling site for the city of West Bend, Wisconsin.

The unidentified man was armed with a knife and reportedly threatened staff to “stop the voting,” according to a West Bend Police Department Facebook post. Voting paused for roughly 30 minutes, and the man was taken into custody, the post reads.

Police said that no one was injured and voting resumed without incident. Charges in the incident are pending, according to police. Nationally, few incidents of violence have been reported at polling locations.