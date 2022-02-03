EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE,KARD)– In Arkansas, many schools are closed today. The initial decision was made as temperatures began to fall, raising a concern for driving on slick roads.

Roads, highways, bridges and overpasses are some of the main areas of concern as the winter weather warning continues.

As night fall approaches, you can expect to see freezing temperatures as we enter the early morning hours. These freezing temperatures may cause dangerous, icy road conditions.

The winter weather advisory will remain in effect until midnight.

For more winter weather updates, click here.