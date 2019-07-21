Winnsboro shooting claims the life of a Grambling Honor student

WINNSBORO, La (07/21/19)– It was supposed to be a night of fun while celebrating a friends birthday , however, that’s not how it ended. Sunday July 20, Waneshia Bush attended a house party on the corner of Blanson and Smith Street in Winnsboro. During that party, around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, she was shot and killed.

It’s unclear how this all started but officials believe Bush was an innocent bystander, at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb states that he personally knew the victim, saying “She was a fine person, in college, who was succeeding in her life. her tragic death is the result of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Bush’s friends and family want not only justice, but to honor her memory. Loved ones will have a balloon release for Waneshia, Monday evening on Blanson street. They are also planning a “walk for justice” in her honor.

Bush was an honor student at Grambling University where she was studying psychology. She was only 20 years old.

Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to come forward. You can contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)435-4505, the Winnsboro Police Department at (318)435-4307.