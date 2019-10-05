Winnsboro organization celebrates both Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WINNSBORO, LA (10/05/19)–October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one local organization is celebrating both of them at the same time.



Northeast New Star Outreach helps victims of domestic violence and after hearing one of their members was battling breast cancer…the organization decided to begin raising awareness for both causes.



This event was open and free to the Winnsboro community with games, moon bounces and even bikes. New star outreach wanted to inform locals, all while having fun.

” We have different vendors set up from Monroe and from other areas that specialize in that area to show us what they have and give that information to the public. It’s an awesome feeling, it’s an awesome feeling knowing that we helped,” said Rochelle Kelly, Executive Director of Northeast New Star Outreach.



This is the 4th annual event and organizers say they had over 100 people in attendance.