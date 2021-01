WINNSBORO, LA (KTVE/KARD) The city of Winnsboro celebrated the birthday of one very special resident, one that turned 106.



Miss Lillie Cotton has been a Winnsboro native her entire life. COVID-19 made this birthday unique for her as the franklin parish council on aging and other members of the community drove by to wish her a happy birthday.

Miss Lillie says for her birthday, she’s also grabbing lunch at one of her favorite places, Popeye’s.