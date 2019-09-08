Winnsboro Man Dies in Crash While Riding a Lawn Mower

WINNSBORO, La. (9/8/19) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Winnsboro. Officers indicate a man lost his life Sunday morning after being hit by a truck while riding on a lawn mover.

Authorities say the crash happened shortly before 6:40 a.m. on US Hwy 425 just south of Winnsboro.

The initial investigation reveals 87-year-old Elmer Jennings of Winnsboro was driving a zero-turn style lawnmower in the roadway, southbound on US Hwy 425. That’s when a 2012 Ford F250, driven by 25-year-old Dusty Jones of Winnsboro, LA, collided with the lawnmower from behind.

Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office. Jones, who was restrained, was not injured in the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths.