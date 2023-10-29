WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 25, 2023, the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department honored David Coco, Dave Hutto, and Marvell Clay with Lifetime Achievement in the Fire Service Awards during the State of the Town Address. These men were bestowed with the awards for being pillars in the fire service community and paving the way for Franklin Parish’s current-day fire service.

Photo courtesy of Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department

All three recipients have spent many years in service at the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department as employees and volunteers. Collectively, these men have over 100 years of experience in the fire service.