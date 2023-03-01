WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During a regular meeting, the Winnsboro City Council voted on the future of the Southern Food and Music Fest.

The Winnsboro City Council voted to make a motion to table the resolution and discuss it at the next fiscal year meeting.

Council member Rex McCarthy explained the city doesn’t have the budget to front this festival.

“We don’t have the money, that’s it, at the time you are trying to do it because if something happens; I want to be able to do something and say; you know what, if we don’t break even, that’s good, we did this for the people of Winnsboro; we got the money to cover it. That’s the problem.”

The announcement came after a heated meeting in which the crowd spoke out in support of the festival. McCarthy, Marteze Singleton, Eddie Joe Dunn, and Jerry Johnson voted to table this resolution.

“I’m speaking on facts for us. I’m looking at the money upfront that we are going to have to pay,” said councilman Marteze Singleton.

“The council voted for us to get this grant knowing that we were going to have to spend the money and then reimburse us, so at this point, we have lost an $18,000 grant because we couldn’t get our council to vote for the festival, or show up at the meeting last week. So, last week was our last opportunity,” explained Winnsboro Alice Wallace.

“You gotta be financially responsible, and still, you gotta do things that are gonna benefit or not, you are just going to jump and put us in a situation where we came out of,” added

McCarthy.

The board will discuss this resolution in the third week of July.