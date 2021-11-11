Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office honors veterans with free lunch and gifts

WINNFIELD PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office did it’s part by honoring veterans from all branches this afternoon with a free lunch at Louisiana Central Community College. The event was hosted by Sheriff Cranford Jordan of the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office. The event included a free lunch, gifts, and some heartfelt words from guest speaker Dr. Jerry Pipes.

“Along with those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country, today, we honor you. We honor you,” said Dr. Pipes.

Sheriff Jordan told me the event is something that the sheriff’s office is proud to do.

“It is something I picked up on behalf of the sheriff’s department to honor those men and women that fought for our country,” said Sheriff Jordan.

I spoke with some veterans and they shared their thoughts on what the luncheon meant to them. “It warms your heart don’t it. It’s outstanding, you don’t see this kind of stuff in bigger cities where it gets that personal,” said veteran Ted Wold.

“It gives us a chance to visit with each other a good bit and we really enjoy it. And thank the community for supporting us,” said veteran Larry Kyle.

To all the veterans out there, and the active men and women who are serving in our armed forces, I would like to say thank you for your service.