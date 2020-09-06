Winn parish on “road to recovery” despite significant damage from Laura

WINN PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD) “The devastation is just amazing. I’ve never seen anything like this. We’ve been through flood and all of this stuff but nothing, never wind damage such as this.” Thomas King, a former Winnfield Resident said.

As communities across the ArkLaMiss continue clean up following Laura’s destruction, Winn parish still has a long way to go.

“We’ve never had this kind of natural disaster with this magnitude of timber down on the ground. National Guard told us when they got here said “look, you know, Winn parish is probably, other than the two parishes in south Louisiana that are under water, Winn parish was the most severely affected parish in this… in this state” says Winn Parish Police Jury President Josh McAllister.

Nearly two weeks after the storm, an abundance of down trees, power lines and home damage still can be found. The damage was so severe that even Governor John Bel Edwards came to Winnfield Saturday.

“I’m sad because not only is it here in this neighborhood, it’s all over the city and the parish” King said.

With this being said, the parish is making progress. Police Jury members have been working around the clock making sure people had food, as well as managing infrastructure restoration. They are also working to designate land sites for storm debris and get the necessary storm-related assistance to get the parish back on track. Officials and residents say this could not have been done without the help of the community and outside sources. With nearly 80% of the parish back up and running, life is starting to return to normal for Winn parish.

“From what I hear and what I’ve been seeing on Facebook, we have a lot of crews working here trying to restore our lives back to normal” King said.

King grew up in this house, but no longer lives here. He is amazed at the devastation but remains hopeful that life will eventually return to normal.

“I’m rooting for those guys and I support those guys fully” King said.