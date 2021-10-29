Winn-Dixie looks to expand team with state-wide job fair

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Winn-Dixie is growing a team of almost 3,000 workers across the state.
Winn-Dixie will hold a statewide job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 28 stores throughout the state. Each store will have part-time and full-time positions applications for department managers, cashiers, cake decorators, seafood clerks, florists, and other positions are available. Interviews will be conducted in the stores from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information on how to apply, follow this link to the Winn-Dixie website.