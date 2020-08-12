Williamson’s rookie season over after 24 games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 09: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis – Pool/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson’s rookie season is now officially over after only 24 games.

Williamson will not play in the New Orleans Pelicans’ season finale Thursday night against the Orlando Magic due to right knee soreness.

The former Duke Blue Devil and No. 1 overall pick will miss his third game in the bubble in Orlando, which will put a bow on his roller coaster rookie season.

In 24 games with the Pels, Williamson averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 58.3% from the field and going 6-of-14 from beyond the arc.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Williamson becomes the second rookie in NBA history to average 20 points per game while shooting at least 55% from the field, joining Shaquille O’Neal (1992-93).