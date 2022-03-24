MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 24, 2022, William “Hud” Jackson was selected to serve as the Director of Athletics for the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Jackson will also continue his role as the UAM interim head football coach. Jackson has served as the UAM interim director of athletics since July 2021 and head football coach since 2011.

I am very excited to continue in this role. UAM and Monticello are special to me and my family. I am grateful to our athletic staff and coaches for their support and to Dr. Doss for believing in me and our vision. There are many positive projects happening right now, and we are on a great path. Our student-athletes are the most important part of the puzzle, and we must continue to help them to be successful in the classroom and in competition. William “Hud” Jackson, UAM Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach

William “Hud” Jackson

Prior to joining UAM, Jackson served as the Associate Head Football Coach and Director of Football Operations for the University of Central Arkansas. He was an all-state high school baseball player in Louisiana and played his collegiate baseball career at McNeese State University, where he earned MVP and Outstanding Pitcher awards.

Jackson also started three years as the quarterback for the McNeese State football team. He coached baseball and football and served as Athletic Director for four Louisiana high school programs before taking his talents to the collegiate level.